Cam Heyward Receives ‘Public Leadership In Neurology’ Award From American Brain Foundation

Cameron Heyward was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year during the NFL Honors event just two months ago. During his speech, he vowed that this was just the beginning of his work in the community, and called upon other WPMOY recipients to continue to work in their communities.

Today, it was announced that Heyward has received the Public Leadership in Neurology Award from the American Brain Foundation, via University of Pittsburgh neurologist Joanna Fong-Isariyawongse on X.

🏆 Big congrats to @CamHeyward for receiving the Public Leadership in Neurology Award! Through his @97HeywardHouse , Cam’s donated over $60K to fight brain cancer, honoring his dad’s legacy. A true leader on & off the field! #CommunityHero #NFL #brainhealth #AANAdvocacy pic.twitter.com/fRnbMG4dc8 — Joanna Fong-Isariyawongse, MD (@fongsleep) April 14, 2024

His foundation, The Heyward House, donated over $60 thousand dollars to fight brain cancer.

The press release on the American Brain Foundation’s website gave more specifics.

“Cam Heyward, the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and Defensive Tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be recognized for his outstanding efforts in raising awareness about brain cancer and enhancing the well-being of individuals and families affected by brain tumors.”

Heyward’s father, who passed away from brain tumors, was a big influence in his decision to start the Heyward House foundation. Those $60,000 donated went towards funding a scholarship that gives out $10,000 annually to assist families suffering from the effects of brain tumors and help with their education.

The foundation was founded in 2015, and has established a number of initiatives to help the community including helping with education costs in underprivileged communities, supporting teachers, fighting childhood hunger, and helping provide quality clothing for young men to use in job interviews to get their careers started.

After being nominated six times for the WPMOY award, Heyward received the honor, and it now paired in Pittsburgh with Russell Wilson, who received the award in 2021 through many similar initiatives of his own in the Seattle area. Wilson has claimed that he wants to be a part of the Pittsburgh community for a long time, so it is a great thought on what these two can accomplish for the city together.