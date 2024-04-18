Bucky Brooks On Potential Steelers’ Draft Target Cooper DeJean: ‘Can’t See This Guy Failing’

For the past few years, the Steelers have felt very easy to predict in the first round of the NFL Draft. While the trade up for Broderick Jones last year was surprising, the team certainly wasn’t hiding that they were interested in drafting an offensive tackle. Before that, Najee Harris and Kenny Pickett almost seemed destined to become Steelers.

This year is a little less clear, and for good reason. With the Steelers picking at No. 20 overall, they stand to have numerous good options to choose from. Whether they want to upgrade at center, tackle, corner or wide receiver, they’ll have good players to choose from.

One of those players is Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean, who played corner in college but could transition to safety in the NFL. While the Steelers don’t necessarily need a safety, they do need more great players on defense, specifically in their secondary. On the most recent episode of the Move the Sticks podcast, former player and current NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks had some high praise for DeJean.

”I would make the argument that he might be the best defender in the draft just because of all the different things he can do. I’m a fan because he can play outside, he can play in the slot, he can play safety. When you watch him play, his technique, his tools and talent, are terrific. High IQ. He can return punts,” Brooks said about DeJean being one of his favorite players in this draft. “Iowa has a reputation for producing players that excel in the league from the secondary, when you think about Micah Hyde and some of the other guys. To me, I can’t see this guy failing. I think he’s a star waiting to happen.”

Fans may hear all of that praise from Brooks and wonder how DeJean could possibly fall to the Steelers pick at No. 20, but the reality is that not everyone is as high on him as Brooks. Many reports have come out that several teams view him strictly as a safety rather than a corner. The NFL Draft is all about value, and for the NFL, a player has less value at safety than at corner. Therefore, teams that have a need in the secondary are more likely to target one of the other top corners.

Brooks seems to believe that DeJean can play all over the field, acting as more of a chess piece than limiting him to one position. Minkah Fitzpatrick had a similar kind of profile coming out of college, having great potential at safety and slot corner. The Steelers have other serious needs along the offensive line, but if they were to take DeJean in the first round, it would by no means be a bad pick. Great football players make any team better, and DeJean’s profile presents a high likelihood of him becoming a great player.