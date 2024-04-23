‘Best Route Runner In This Class:’ Todd McShay High On Florida WR Ricky Pearsall

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Diontae Johnson in March, wide receiver instantly skyrocketed as a major priority for the team to address. While the Steelers signed a pair of free agents – Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins – to one-year deals, they didn’t add anyone who really moved the needle in that position group. Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receiver is a substantial need for the Steelers, and hints from Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan, as well as the organization’s draft history, lend many to believe that the team will address wide receiver in the second- to fourth-round range.

Todd McShay, one of the most respected NFL draft analysts, joined the Pardon My Take podcast to discuss all things related to the NFL draft on Monday. He was asked which wide receivers outside of the top three options could be steals in the late first round or second round in this draft, and one name he highlighted was Ricky Pearsall.

“Ricky Pearsall from Florida is the best route runner in this class. Everyone [says] he’s not overly fast, he’s not dynamic and explosive. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash and had a 42-inch vertical. You can’t tell me he’s not explosive,” McShay said.

Pearsall had a fantastic NFL Scouting Combine performance, and he ended up visiting the Steelers in mid-March. He hasn’t received the same media coverage as other potential Steelers receiver targets, particularly projected first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr., but his style could fit perfectly with George Pickens.

Pearsall spent five seasons in college, playing three years at Arizona State before transferring to Florida. In his final 2024 mock draft for Steelers Depot, Alex Kozora selected Ricky Pearsall as the Steelers’ second-round pick at 51 overall.

“Pearsall is a smooth and fluid player with height and the frame to add a little more weight to fill out a thin frame. He has strong hands and tracks the ball well while he tested as an A-plus athlete at the Combine…he can burst and create space at the top of his route and his production is good, averaging 20 yards per catch two years ago and showing volume with 65 grabs in 2023. Pittsburgh brought him in for a pre-draft visit. They need a receiver and someone who can play on the outside right away. Pearsall can.”

Alex’s analysis is pretty much in line with everything that McShay said. Pearsall has been criticized for a lack of dynamic ability after the catch, but his Combine numbers and 20 yards per catch that he registered two seasons ago reflect that he’s more explosive than he’s getting credited for. But what stands out more than anything to me is McShay’s first statement: that Pearsall is the best route runner in the class.

With Johnson gone, the Steelers have lost their best route runner and one of the best pure route runners in the league. Pickens is otherworldly in so many ways, but route running is probably the area where he needs to improve most. Drafting Pearsall would give the Steelers an excellent route runner to pair with Pickens’ elite hands and explosive playmaking. Pearsall could fill in as WR2 immediately, giving Russell Wilson a target who should be getting open frequently if anything.

Now a big question for the Steelers will be whether Pearsall falls to pick 51 and if they’re willing to wait that long for a wide receiver. We’ll find out soon with the NFL draft kicking off on Thursday night.