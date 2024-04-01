Attorney: Cam Sutton Released From Jail, Felony Reduced To Misdemeanor

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton, who turned himself in to authorities in Florida Sunday more than two weeks after an alleged March 7 domestic violence incident, appeared in a Florida court Monday where he was charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.
The charge was reduced from a felony, and according to Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett, was “released on his own recognizance” from jail. Erin Maloney, the communications officer for the Florida state’s attorney office in the 13th judicial circuit, told the Free Press by email.
Cam Sutton was involved in an alleged incident on March 7 around 4:30 a.m. In the subsequent weeks since the alleged incident, authorities have been unable to contact or locate Sutton, who allegedly turned his phone off.
According to original reporting from Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud, Hillsborough County deputies found a “battered” woman at Sutton’s home. Sutton then allegedly left the scene and shut his phone off.
The Hillsborough County Police Department twitter account shared a clip of Sutton, in handcuffs, entering the police station. He turned himself into the Orient Road Jail in Tampa, Florida, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Bleacher Report NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Sutton released a statement through his attorneys after being released from prison.
In the statement, Cam Sutton said that he and the mother of his children request privacy in the matter as they view this as a family matter and wish to resolve it as a family.
Thirteen days after the alleged incident on March 7, on March 20, an arrest warrant was issued for Sutton in Hillsborough County. Sutton was wanted for aggravated battery-domestic violence. Later that same day, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office put out a corrected tweet updating charges on Sutton, updating the charges of domestic battery by strangulation.
One day after the arrest warrant was issued, the Lions released Sutton, voiding his $10.5 million guaranteed base salary for the 2024 season.
Sutton spent one season with the Lions after signing a three-year, $33 million deal in free agency ahead of the 2023 season. That deal included $21 million guaranteed and a $10.9 million signing bonus. During the 2023 season, Sutton played a key role in Detroit’s secondary, finishing with 65 tackles, one interception, and six passes defensed, helping Detroit reach the NFC Championship Game.
Prior to his time in Detroit, Cam Sutton was a key player for the Steelers for six seasons, working his way up from a depth and special teams piece into a key starter in his final two seasons.