Attorney: Cam Sutton Released From Jail, Felony Reduced To Misdemeanor

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton, who turned himself in to authorities in Florida Sunday more than two weeks after an alleged March 7 domestic violence incident, appeared in a Florida court Monday where he was charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

The charge was reduced from a felony, and according to Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett, was “released on his own recognizance” from jail. Erin Maloney, the communications officer for the Florida state’s attorney office in the 13th judicial circuit, told the Free Press by email.

It was a felony warrant, but ex-Lions CB Cam Sutton was charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery today and released in his on recognizance https://t.co/RtsBa8FHvd via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 1, 2024

Cam Sutton was involved in an alleged incident on March 7 around 4:30 a.m. In the subsequent weeks since the alleged incident, authorities have been unable to contact or locate Sutton, who allegedly turned his phone off.

According to original reporting from Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud, Hillsborough County deputies found a “battered” woman at Sutton’s home. Sutton then allegedly left the scene and shut his phone off.

The Hillsborough County Police Department twitter account shared a clip of Sutton, in handcuffs, entering the police station. He turned himself into the Orient Road Jail in Tampa, Florida, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Sutton Turns Himself in at ORJ Former Detroit Lion Cameron Sutton, 29, has turned himself in at the Orient Road Jail after a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this month. More: https://t.co/hkEmOhNwZc pic.twitter.com/OxRZ2cDVqz — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) April 1, 2024