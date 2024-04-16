Are Steelers Centering Their Attention On OL Graham Barton?

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers centering their attention on OL Grahm Barton?

Starting off as a center but primarily versed in tackle, many project Graham Barton’s ideal NFL position as guard. He’s never played guard, but that’s okay, I suppose. The theory is he’s good enough to play wherever you need him to play, one hopes, though most don’t discuss him as a tackle. His arm length is less than ideal for the position at the NFL level, but it’s not necessarily prohibitive.

The Steelers could really use a tackle, though, and they really need a center. They’re good for guards, at least for another year, with James Daniels and Isaac Seumalo, but what about long term? That’s one advantage of adding Barton if you can actually move him around.

Tony Pauline suggested that the pulse of those around the NFL point to a belief the Steelers are targeting Barton. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac highlighted him as one of three centers they’ve focused on, as well.

And they may well have great interest in Barton, though opinions vary on whether or not they should be. it largely depends on how the Steelers view him and what their plans are. If they intend to make a center out of him come hell or high water, then you’re working from a projection. Then again, viewing him as a guard is a projection as well, and that’s how most see him.

But if they have an open mind about where he fits, then Graham Barton presents a number of options. In theory, you could even take a stab at moving Daniels to center and plugging Barton at guard. He’s most comfortable on the left side, but Seuamalo has plenty of experience on the right. You’d really be jumbling the interior of that line, but if it works, it works. Seumalo does have around 1,600 NFL snaps logged at right guard, including over 1,300 in 2022, for what it’s worth.

