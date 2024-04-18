Anthony Midget On Coaching With The Steelers: ‘No Better Place To Be’

For years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been the model of consistency in the NFL when it comes to coaches. Not only have they had the least turnover at head coach since Chuck Noll was hired in 1969, but many other positions on the coaching staff have been awarded a long leash, for better or worse. However, recent years have seen changes among coaches becoming more and more common, whether that’s due to some coaches getting older and deciding to retire or just outright being let go from the team. This means there are some unfamiliar faces with the team now, with one of the most recent additions being Anthony Midget.

Midget played college ball at Virginia Tech and had a cup of coffee with both the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before transitioning into coaching. He is currently the assistant secondary coach for the Steelers, helping to develop the young defensive backs on the team. In a recent interview with the Vicktory Life YouTube channel, Midget gave some of his initial thoughts on Pittsburgh.

”You think about the Pittsburgh Steelers, you think about what they’re meant for, a great defense. Coach Tomlin, what stability he has there. It’s just been great. And just to be in the city for the short time I’ve been there, the fan base and the way they have that passion for football, there’s no better place to be. A great organization,” Midget stated, giving his thoughts on the Steelers, their fans, and the city of Pittsburgh.

It’s clear that Midget is excited to get to work with the team, and hopefully he provides a positive impact on the defense. The Steelers are currently working to rebuild their secondary, with Minkah Fitzpatrick the only proven building block at the moment. Joey Porter Jr. had a good rookie season, but will need to continue to develop in order to give the Steelers a true lockdown corner.

The team could also look to select a cornerback fairly high in the upcoming NFL draft, so there could be even more young talent on the team that will require excellent coaching to succeed in the league. Cory Trice Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL yet, but his athletic profile screams potential. Midget’s guidance could be key for some of these young players to develop, and if the team wants to make another run at a Super Bowl, they may need to rely on their defense to get stops and create turnovers. It seems Midget is ready to get started, so hopefully fans will see the fruits of his labor during this upcoming season.