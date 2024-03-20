Steelers Announce Hiring Of Anthony Midget As Assistant Secondary Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced the hiring of Anthony Midget as the team’s new assistant secondary coach, filling the vacant opening of former assistant secondary coach Gerald Alexander, who took the Las Vegas Raiders’ safeties coaching position this offseason.

We have named Anthony Midget as our assistant secondary coach. 📝: https://t.co/OeiIAtJlhC pic.twitter.com/FrDl9X0Ivt — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 20, 2024

Midget previously spent the last nine seasons in the NFL as a defensive backs coach. From 2014-17, Midget served as the assistant secondary coach with the Houston Texans before being promoted to secondary coach for 2018 and 2019 with the Texans.

Then, Midget was hired by the Tennessee Titans as defensive backs coach, a role he held from 2020 through 2022. He was fired on January 9, 2023 by the Titans and then-head coach Mike Vrabel and was out of the NFL for a year, serving in a support role at Florida State for the 2023 season.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Midget coached at the collegiate level from 2007 to 2013, with stops at Virginia Tech as a graduate assistant in 2007 Georgia State as a special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach from 2008-11, Georgia State as a defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach in 2012, and then Penn State as a safeties coach in 2013 before making the jump to the NFL.

Midget played college football at Virginia Tech and was a fifth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons at No. 134 overall. He spent part of he 2000 season with the Falcons and then spent part of the 2000 and 2001 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the practice squad. At that time, current Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin was the defensive backs coach in Tampa Bay, leading to the connection.

Prior to entering the NFL, Midget was a three-year starter for the Hokies in the Big East, earning Third Team All-American honors in the 1999 season along with First Team All-Big East honors that same season.