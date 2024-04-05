Aaron Donald ‘Flirted’ With Idea Of Playing For Steelers Early In Career

It would’ve made for a great story. Aaron Donald, a Hall of Fame player, returning to play for his hometown Pittsburgh Steelers. Though the idea was floated and speculated about routinely throughout Donald’s career, it never happened. But even Donald admits he once thought about it. Appearing on The Green Light podcast with Chris Long, Donald says he “flirted” with the idea of becoming a Steeler before the draft and during the early stages of his career.

“Probably my third year in the league,” Donald said. “We wasn’t a good team and we started talking about contract stuff. And I didn’t know if I was going to stay with the Rams. Because I wanted to win, be with a winning team. I flirted with the idea a little bit, maybe I could go home and play for the Steelers.”

Donald also said he thought about the idea of being drafted by Pittsburgh. But the Steelers never got the chance, Donald taken 13th overall of the 2014 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh was on the clock right after, taking Ohio State LB Ryan Shazier. For Donald, his third year would’ve been the 2016 season, a tough one for a Rams team still trying to find its footing. They finished the year 4-12. Despite his defensive dominance, Donald didn’t have a winning season his first three years in the league.

Pittsburgh was in the middle of their Killer B’s era, posting double-digit wins in 2014, 2015, and 2016. They needed help defensively and Donald could’ve made for a great counterpart opposite Cam Heyward. But the Rams turned their fortunes around in 2017, going 11-5 and making the playoffs, though they lost in the Wild Card Round to the Atlanta Falcons. After a holdout, Donald signed a long-term deal ahead of the 2018 season, a monster six-year, $135 million extension. He remained with the Rams for the rest of his career, enjoying success and winning a Super Bowl before retiring this offseason, citing burnout.

Even toward the end of his career, rumors persisted over Donald becoming a Steeler. But those days are over. And in his post-retirement discussion, he made it clear his intention was to retire with the Rams instead of going anywhere else. It’s a point he reiterated to Long.

“Why would I want to go somewhere for one year?” he said. “I understand it’s my hometown, but that just doesn’t turn me on to do that.”

The Donald-to-Pittsburgh idea will remain a dream but a fun “what if” thought to be debated for the next decade.

Check out the whole podcast between Chris Long and Aaron Donald below.