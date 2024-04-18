2024 Stock Watch – CB Cory Trice Jr.

Player: CB Cory Trice Jr.

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: The opening of on-field work in the first phase of the offseason program offered welcome news. We got our first glimpse of CB Cory Trice Jr. since he tore his ACL in training camp last summer. Though we only sighted him in a single photograph going through a warmup drill, it’s still a welcome sign. At the least, it likely indicates he is progressing as scheduled through his rehab process.

Now that we have seen a picture of Cory Trice Jr. on a football field, we can resume his Hall of Fame campaign. The 2023 seventh-round pick out of Purdue has never even played a snap in ap preseason game, but he’s amazing. Trust me, bro.

But in all seriousness, getting a glimpse of him participating in any sort of “football-like” activity is a welcome sight. Trice is a talented young player with an unfortunate injury history, which is why he nearly went undrafted.

As you’ll recall, the 6-3 specimen suffered a torn ACL fairly early in training camp last summer. He also tore an ACL during the 2022 season back at Purdue, which lingered into 2023. He had to play with a brace on during the early portions of the season, which affected his play.

While the Steelers really seemed to like Trice and his tape as a prospect, there’s a reason even they waited until the seventh round to draft him. Granted, they had no fifth- or sixth-round draft picks, so perhaps they take him higher otherwise. But they knew his injury history just like everyone else did.

The risk was worth the potential reward near the end of the draft. But right now, they’re just hoping to get their first serious look at Trice. Teammates praised him during OTAs last year, but he has never even played in the preseason yet.

The Steelers need depth, and quality depth, at the cornerback position. They have Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson as their starters, but Trice and Darius Rush are up after them. If those names inspire confidence in you in April of 2024, then I envy your fount of optimism.

