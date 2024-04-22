The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2024 Pre-Draft Press Conference, LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. & More

Season 14, Episode 118 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to parsing the annual Pittsburgh Steelers pre-draft press conference that took place earlier in the day.

We go over the main takeaways from what all Steelers GM Omar Khan and HC Mike Tomlin said and didn’t say on Monday as the team makes their final preparations for the 2024 NFL Draft, which will get underway Thursday night.

We talk about Tomlin’s comments on his pro day actions, the team possibly selecting a quarterback in the later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft and much more. We also go over the loose health updates that were given on CB Cory Trice Jr. and ILB Cole Holcomb on Monday.

How likely is it that the Steelers will trade down in the first round Thursday night based on what Khan said on Monday? We make sure to deep dive into that topic once again in this episode.

Did Khan or Tomlin say anything on Monday that influenced any of our current thoughts on what may or may not happen during the 2024 NFL Draft? We have that discussion briefly.

Former LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. is seemingly being linked as the Steelers possible first round selection to start this week, so we discuss those major media rumblings later on in this Monday show.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 75-minute episode, and we end things by answering several emails that we received from listeners.

