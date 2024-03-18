Woody: Would ‘Be A Travesty’ If Steelers Don’t Utilize Justin Fields’ Skill Set Alongside Russell Wilson

In the moments after trading for fourth-year quarterback Justin Fields, the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly made it clear to veteran quarterback Russell Wilson — who was signed to a one-year, $1.21 million deal in free agency — that he is the starting quarterback entering the 2024 season.

But that shouldn’t preclude the Steelers from utilizing Fields’ skill set as a dynamic dual-threat weapon. Though Fields is coming to Pittsburgh to back up Wilson and learn from the future Hall of Famer, he still should be able to see the field in some specific packages for the former Ohio State star.

At least, that would be wise for the Steelers under first-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

If not, for former NFL offensive lineman and ESPN analyst Damien Woody, it would be a travesty by the Steelers to not utilize Fields’ skill set.

“The aspect that we talked about with Justin Fields is the legs, right? That’s the aspect of Russell Wilson game that’s been in decline. His ability to not only escape the pocket, but pressure. And so here’s what I find fascinating here is how will Arthur Smith deploy both of these guys?” Woody said regarding the Steelers’ reshaped quarterback room, according to video via Get Up on ESPN. “Because I think this is a situation where you’re not just gonna play Russell Wilson. I think you gotta incorporate both of these guys. It would be a travesty if you don’t utilize Justin Fields’ skill set within this offense.

“So, whether we talk about the competition, can Russell Wilson fend him off? How would they deploy both of these guys? I think that’s gonna be a fascinating thing to watch in Pittsburgh as we roll along in the offseason.”

Though Wilson is viewed as the Steelers’ starting quarterback entering offseason practices, Pittsburgh could look at ways to get Fields incorporated into the offense and see the field in 2024, providing a new wrinkle for defenses to deal with.

While Fields has been up and down as a passer in the NFL, he’s been a dynamic runner, having rushed for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns. That includes a dominant 2022 season in which he rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns as he emerged as one of the best running quarterbacks in the league.

Getting him incorporated into the offense even as the backup to Wilson would be rather interesting for the Steelers. Adding that type of weapon in Fields and giving him specific plays and packages in 2024 seems like the best path forward initially for the Steelers.

Of course, that could all go out the window if Fields outplays Wilson in training camp and the preseason and really pushes for the starting job. But getting Fields incorporated into the offense and leaning into his strengths seems like the best plan in 2024.