Steelers Should Use Justin Fields Like Kordell Stewart In Special Packages, Mike Florio Says

Coming over to the Pittsburgh Steelers via trade, it’s been clear to quarterback Justin Fields that he is the backup to Russell Wilson entering the 2024 season, so there should be no confusion or frustration there whatsoever.
But, that doesn’t mean Fields might not see the field at all in 2024 in the Black and Gold. At least, that wouldn’t be the case if Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio has his way.
Reacting to the Fields trade to the Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Florio made the case for the Steelers to get Fields on the field with Wilson, similarly to how Pittsburgh once used former quarterback Kordell Stewart during the 1995 and 1996 seasons.
“I think back 20 years, 30 years. Kordell Stewart, a rookie ‘Slash’, Neil O’Donnell, the starter. Kordell Stewart comes in from time to time, plays a little receiver, plays some quarterback. What about Justin Fields in specialty packages, just like they used Kordell Stewart back in 1995?” Florio said regarding the acquisition of Fields and how the Steelers could use him in 2024. “Talk about something that’ll put stress on a defense. We know what Justin Fields can do with the ball in his hands. We know that he’s one of the most dangerous running quarterbacks in the NFL.
“Well, they can start using him in different ways. They’ve made this investment. Although the draft pick investment isn’t significant, there’s a financial investment greater than Russell Wilson. …I think they’ll find a way to use him. I think that we’ll see maybe both guys on the field at the same time. Either way, it gives new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith a lot of things he can do, a lot of ways he can go.”
That “Slash” era in Pittsburgh was special, no doubt. Entering the league in 1995 coming out of Colorado, Stewart saw work at receiver and was able to get some carries in through special packages at quarter. As a rookie, Stewart rushed 15 times for 86 yards and a touchdown and added 14 receptions for 235 yards and a touchdown.
Entering 1996 though, Stewart was in a QB battle with Jim Miller after a Super Bowl appearance the previous season. Stewart ultimately lost the starting QB job in training camp and went back to his “Slash” role, where he thrived again. That season, Stewart rushed for 171 yards and five touchdowns in 1996, including a then-NFL record 80-yard touchdown on the ground. He also added 17 receptions for 293 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
After those first two seasons in the “Slash” role, Stewart then went on to win the QB job for the 1997 season and had a strong run with the Steelers from 1997-2001, putting up some impressive stats during that stretch, going to the Pro Bowl in 2001 while finishing fourth in NFL MVP votes that season as the Steelers went 13-3 before losing in the AFC Championship Game to the Patriots.
Fields has much more experience at quarterback than Stewart did back then. Fields has started 38 games in the NFL with the Bears, appearing in 40 total. He’s thrown for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions and has added 2,220 yards on the ground with another 14 touchdowns.
Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 alone, putting together a remarkable season on the ground with his legs. But expecting him to see the field with Wilson at times in 2024 seems like a bit of a stretch from Florio.
It certainly would be fun, and would give defenses so much to think about, but that seems like a bit much from a creative perspective right away in Smith’s tenure.
There might be some designated packages to get Fields on the field and let him use his legs at times, but that might be it as he enters the year as the backup and gets a chance to fully reset away from the Bears.