Will Steelers Show Interest In Bringing Back Bud Dupree Again?

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers show interest again in bringing back OLB Bud Dupree?

I bet there’s a good chance you thought to yourself that I’m crazy before you clicked on this article. Why in the world would the Steelers reunite with Bud Dupree at this point? If you’re asking that question, you probably asked the same question a year ago but forgot.

As a reminder, the Steelers visited with Dupree in 2023 after the Tennessee Titans released him. They failed to reach an agreement, but he had a solid season with the Atlanta Falcons—under Arthur Smith. He stayed healthy for the first time since 2019, logging 724 snaps with 6.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and three passes defensed.

Those stats a nearly identical to those of Alex Highsmith, who played nearly 200 more snaps. Granted, such a comparison completely lacks for nuance, but we’re not talking about Dupree as a starter. We’re talking about bringing him back as a strong third rusher.

The real problem is that’s not a problem anymore. They have Nick Herbig now, and chances are they can re-sign Markus Golden for less money. Golden produced more on a per-snap basis, but limited sample size often prove deceptive.

Dupree signed a one-year contract worth roughly $3 million last season, most of which came guaranteed. While he didn’t put up gaudy sack numbers, he played solidly, but at 31 is he still set on starting? He knows T.J. Watt and Highsmith so I don’t imagine any animosity over playing time within the room.

But it’s fair to ask the simple question: is Golden better than Dupree? Both come with injury warnings, but Golden signed for less. Both had bounce-back seasons of sorts. Notably, Golden was still a full-time starter in 2022 before ending up on a one-year, Veteran Salary Benefit deal. He is set to turn 33 years old. Where is the market for these fringe but potentially productive 30-something 3-4 outside linebackers? And what are the Steelers paying for them when they already have Nick Herbig?

