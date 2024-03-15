Will Steelers Add Another Vet Starter To Secondary

Will the Steelers still add another outside veteran starting defensive back?

The Steelers released S Keanu Neal and CB Patrick Peterson in the past week or so, but found new components. They acquired CB Donte Jackson via trade in exchange for WR Diontae Johnson. They also signed S DeShon Elliott, most assuming he steps into the starting lineup.

While they already have CB Joey Porter Jr. and S Minkah Fitzpatrick, they still need another defensive back. Damontae Kazee is not their starting slot defender—or at least if he is, the Steelers made a mistake. Kazee has experience playing in the slot, but not in a full-time role.

They have some safety depth now, presumably Kazee and Trenton Thompson at least as potential reserves. But they still need more cornerbacks, because half of their room from last season is gone or unsigned. Levi Wallace, James Pierre, and Chandon Sullivan are all still out there, and so far they’ve made no net-positive moves.

They cut Peterson, and so they brought in Jackson. They cut Neal, and so they brought in Elliott. Surely they’re not trusting that Cory Trice Jr. and Darius Rush will be meaningful contributors this offseason. It’s possible that one or the other carves out a role, but operating with that as an assumptions can easily lead to trouble.

My guess is they add another cornerback before the draft begins, but I don’t know if he will be a starter. They may just, for example, re-sign Wallace and let the draft chips fall where they may. Another possibility is re-signing Peterson, who likes to think that the Steelers still want him back despite cutting him. I’m sure you’re all very excited about that.

We saw at inside linebacker in 2023 and outside linebacker in 202 just how quickly “depth” can evaporate. Right now, the Steelers are not sufficiently insulated in the secondary. That’s not a death sentence a few days into the new league year, but they obviously still have work to do.

