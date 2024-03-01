When Will Steelers ‘Eventually’ Move Broderick Jones To Left Tackle?

When do the Steelers “eventually” move Broderick Jones to left tackle?

The Steelers drafted Broderick Jones last year because they believed he is their left tackle of the future. Then they played him at right tackle. Then head coach Mike Tomlin said he is undecided if he plays Jones on the right or left side in 2024.

Fast forward to yesterday. General manager Omar Khan confirmed that the Steelers plan for Jones as their left tackle. Only he left a pretty sizeable caveat in there. After reiterating that they drafted him to play left tackle, he added, “eventually he will be a left tackle”.

He did start his first game at left tackle in Week 5 of the 2023 season, only because Dan Moore Jr. missed the game due to injury. Since then he has taken all of his snaps at right tackle. They demoted Chukwuma Okorafor, since released, citing disciplinary reasons, though that feels like a convenient excuse.

The problem the Steelers have is not insignificant, though. They don’t have a proven commodity at right tackle if they move Jones to the left side. Even Tomlin admits Moore is significantly better on the left side. I’m sure he gives it a go if the Steelers try to move him to right tackle. It beats accepting a demotion, I imagine.

But nobody wants to do that. And you can’t count on Spencer Anderson or Dylan Cook stepping into the starting lineup. If the Steelers want to move Jones to left tackle, they need to add somebody to feel comfortable. Either sign an experienced veteran or draft a pedigreed rookie and then open a competition. They can allow Anderson and Cook to compete, and if they win the job, wonderful. But they can’t count on it.

The Steelers remain confident that Jones can play right tackle. Still, questioning if that is his best position is fair. And if you trade up for a left tackle and play him on the right side if he’s less comfortable there, then you’re not doing something right.

