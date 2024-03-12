‘What PQ Just Did Has My Chest Hurting’: Marlon Humphrey Reacts To Steelers Signing Patrick Queen

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally made their first big-money splash of free agency on Tuesday afternoon with the pending addition of former Baltimore Ravens ILB Patrick Queen. As is the case anytime a player leaves his team for a division rival, one member of the Ravens seems particularly shook by the news.

CB Marlon Humphrey took to X to post his instant reaction to the news.

“The combination of this high altitude atmosphere I’m in and what PQ just did has my chest hurting,” Humphrey wrote.

Queen was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and got off to a hot start with 106 total tackles, earning him a few votes for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He didn’t quite take that next step over the next two years, leading to the Ravens declining his fifth-year option.

That decision was not entirely linked to his play, to be fair, as the Ravens had just traded for Roquan Smith and were working on a massive five-year $100 million extension for him.

Queen went on to have an excellent 2023 season with 133 total tackles (84 solo), nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble. His play earned him an AP second-team All-Pro selection as well as a trip to the Pro Bowl Games.

The Steelers have felt a similar pain over the years with players like CB Mike Hilton leaving for the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency back 2021. And CB Arthur Maulet asked for his release last offseason due to contract displeasure and subsequently joined the Ravens, stating that he has Steelers games circled on his calendar.

There is also Rod Woodson, Carnell Lake, Kordell Stewart, Le’Veon Bell, and Mike Wallace who all at one point played for the Ravens after their time in Pittsburgh.

There aren’t that many recent examples of former Ravens coming to the Steelers, though DL Chris Wormley played for the Steelers from 2020-2022 after spending his first three seasons with the Ravens. Another name is Steelers WR Miles Boykin, a pending free agent who started his career in Baltimore.

While there is a respect between the two franchises that has been forged over countless close games, Humphrey can’t help but feel the sting of betrayal and the heartbreak that comes with it. Who was once his teammate is now his enemy.