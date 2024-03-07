Watch: Why 49ers DL Javon Kinlaw Would Fit Steelers

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, I’m diving into the tape on San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw. He was included in our Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive wish list yesterday, and today, I wanted to show the tape of what he can offer. A big and long former first-round pick who can play the run, we go through a handful of clips, including some from Week One against Pittsburgh.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

