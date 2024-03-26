Watch: The Depot 180 — March 26 — Episode 402

Episode 402 — March 26, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The annual owners meeting for the NFL is taking place this week in Orlando, and head coach Mike Tomlin, GM Omar Khan, and team president Art Rooney II all spoke to the media in various session. In today’s episode I discuss some of the key points from those sessions. I also talk about a handful of new signings the Steelers made, including return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson which came on the heels of the new kickoff rule being approved.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.