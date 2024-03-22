Watch: The Depot 180 — March 22 — Episode 401

Episode 401 — March 22, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

After a very busy first week of free agency, the onslaught of news has slowed down. With the pro day circuit now in full swing, I discuss our pro day and pre-draft visit trackers on the website and their importance towards narrowing down the Steelers’ interest ahead of the draft. I also highlights two lesser-known players on the pre-draft visit tracker in Travis Glover and Khristian Boyd.

