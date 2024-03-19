Watch: The Depot 180 — March 19 — Episode 400

Episode 400 — March 19, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Following the Kenny Pickett trade to the Philadelphia Eagles, GM Omar Khan wasted no time at all adding quality depth at the quarterback position. He completed a trade with the Chicago Bears to acquire former first-round quarterback Justin Fields. In today’s episode, I discuss the details of the trade and what it all means for the Steelers current and future plans at the positions. I also talk about more big splash moves that could be coming including some recent wide receiver rumors.

