Watch: Former Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Scores TD In First UFL Game

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Jr. is making an immediate impact in his new league. Now, with the United Football League’s (UFL) San Antonio Brahmas, McFarland opened up his team’s scoring for the season, showcasing the speed that got him drafted off a short catch for a 28-yard touchdown.

BRAHMAS STRIKE FIRST MCFARLAND TO THE HOUSE 🏠🐂 pic.twitter.com/EwwQ5o38Fz — UFL (@XFL2023) March 31, 2024

Anthony McFarland was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. While he occasionally flashed his speed, he struggled to show value beyond being a runner. He was not an asset on special teams, which made him difficult to dress. Injuries were also a factor, including a knee injury in 2023 that sent him to injured reserve after Week One. For his Steelers’ career, McFarland had 42 carries for 146 yards with 11 receptions. He also added nine kick returns.

Ending the year on the Steelers’ practice squad, Anthony McFarland became a free agent and signed with the Brahmas in early February. He made the team this past month, surviving multiple waves of cutdowns.

The UFL, a byproduct of the XFL and USFL merger, is kicking off the first week of its inaugural season this weekend.

Pittsburgh’s running back depth chart appears set for the 2024 season. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren sit at the top, while Cordarrelle Patterson will slip in as the team’s third-string running back and starting kick returner under the league’s new kickoff rules, which should make him more valuable.

Other notable former Steelers on the Brahmas’ roster besides Anthony McFarland include offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, EDGE Jamir Jones, TE Alize Mack, S Scott Nelson, EDGE Delontae Scott, DB Teez Tabor, and LS Rex Sunahara.