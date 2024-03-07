Trio Of Defensive Backs Listed By PFF As Potential Fits For Steelers In Free Agency

Leading up to the official legal tampering window in the NFL — it opens March 11 ahead of the start of the new league year on March 13 — one position continues to come into focus more and more for the Pittsburgh Steelers as a clear need in free agency.
That would be the secondary, whether that’s at cornerback or safety.
Fortunately for the Steelers and GM Omar Khan, the secondary is becoming rather strong in free agency due to recent moves other teams have made as far as releasing players.
Chances are, the Steelers won’t be in the market for some of those bigger names, like safety Justin Simmons, who was cut by the Denver Broncos on Thursday. However, there is good depth in the secondary on the open market, which could lead to some strong pairings for the Steelers.
According to Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, there are three defensive backs — one corner and two safeties — who are clear fits for the Steelers in free agency.
Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and safeties Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards.
Spielberger listed the trio as fits for the Steelers in a piece for PFF.com Thursday morning.
Jackson is the highest-rated fit for the Steelers in the secondary, checking in at No. 82 overall in PFF’s free agent rankings.
“Former Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau was the Titans’ defensive coordinator when the team used a first-round pick on Jackson back in 2017, with Jackson starting strong by logging more than 1,000 snaps as a rookie with the most pass breakups in a season for his career to date,” Spielberger writes.
Though LeBeau doesn’t have influence in the Steelers’ organization anymore from a personnel standpoint, it’s indeed worth noting that Jackson had some good years under him. Since then though, he’s been a bit rough and is coming off a poor 2023 season.
Last year with the New York Giants, Jackson graded out at 48.6 overall from PFF, including a 45.9 in coverage. He allowed 54 receptions for 753 yards and two touchdowns, intercepting one pass and breaking up six others. He played 608 snaps at corner and another 115 in the slot. In his career, Jackson has played 4,871 snaps, just 480 of which have come in the slot.
PFF projects Jackson to receive a one-year, $6 million deal, which is quite reasonable for the 28-year-old cornerback.
Then, at safety, Spielberger highlighted Whitehead and Edwards as potential fits for Pittsburgh.
Whitehead would be making a return home if he signed with the Steelers. A former star at Central Valley High School and at the University of Pitt, Whitehead hits free agency at a great time.
He’s just 27 years old and has 5,499 career snaps under his belt.
“Pittsburgh needs safety help opposite Minkah Fitzpatrick; the question is whether they like him more patrolling the backend or coming down and making impact plays near the line of scrimmage. Whitehead would offer the flexibility to move both around a bunch,” Spielberger writes.
Last season with the New York Jets, Whitehead graded out at a 68.1 overall from PFF, including a 68.9 in coverage. He allowed just 20 receptions for 349 yards but did allow seven touchdowns. However, he had four interceptions and three pass breakups. In his career, Whitehead has logged 1,906 snaps in the box, 2,336 snaps at free safety and 859 snaps in the slot.
PFF projects a two-year, $12 million deal for Whitehead.
Finally, Spielberger highlights Edwards as a possible fit for the Steelers.
“A potential pairing with Minkah Fitzpatrick would allow the Steelers safety to come down in the box or carry No. 3 receivers out of the slot and truly let his versatility shine, something that was a challenge in 2023 with so little secondary help around him,” Spielberger writes regarding Edwards as a fit for the Steelers.
PFF projects Edwards, 28, to receive a one-year, $3.5 million deal in free agency, which is rather affordable for the fifth-year veteran. He graded out at a 56.9 overall last season from PFF and played 619 snaps in the regular season and another 190 in the playoffs, helping the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.
In his career, Edwards has played 1,497 snaps at free safety, 515 snaps in the slot, and another 621 snaps in the box.
After cutting Keanu Neal Thursday morning, the Steelers appear poised to jump back into the free agent market at the position. Players like Whitehead and Edwards are sound fits and could be had cheap, shoring up the position next to Fitzpatrick while pushing Damontae Kazee into a more hybrid role, potentially.