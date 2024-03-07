Justin Simmons Joins Flooding Safety Free Agent Group Upon Release From Broncos

The start of the 2024 NFL league year isn’t until next Wednesday, and by the time we get there, the safety street free agent will be extensively flooded as that position group grew by one more big name Thursday morning.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos are releasing former All-Pro safety Justin Simmons after eight seasons in Denver. Simmons, who went to the Pro Bowl last season, was set to earn $14.5 million in 2024, the final year of his current contract. Simmons, 30, has played in 118 regular-season games since being selected in the third round (98th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Boston College.

Broncos are releasing former All-Pro safety Justin Simmons after eight seasons in Denver, per league sources. Moving on from Simmons, who went to the Pro Bowl last season, will save the Broncos $14.5 million against their salary cap. pic.twitter.com/AnBnuOVOlQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2024

For his NFL career, Simmons has registered 30 interceptions with 64 passes defensed to go along with 604 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 4.5 sacks and five quarterback hits.

Simmons now joins a flooded street free agent market that already includes Eddie Jackson, Kevin Byard, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Rayshawn Jenkins, and Jordan Poyer. There are also several other veteran safeties who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next week when the new league year starts.

Will the Steelers look for a free agent strong safety in the coming weeks? It’s a good bet they will, especially with so many big names on the market. Currently, the team has two box veterans in Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee that they likely wouldn’t mind upgrading from.

Simmons has mainly played free safety since entering the NFL so that reason, along with the fact that he still likely has a strong market value, probably means he won’t be landing with the Steelers this offseason. Even so, Simmons now being a street free agent could have a ripple effect when it comes to others at the position also looking for work this offseason. It might make a few of those other free agent safeties a little more affordable for the Steelers.