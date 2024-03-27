Tomlin: Game Is Seeing More ‘Ready-Made’ Passing-Game Players Entering NFL

In the last decade or so, the passing game in football has exploded at all levels.

After decades of ground and pound, physical football, the game continues to evolve into more of a pace and space style, a sort of basketball on grass type of game.

In some aspects, that’s been a bit of a negative for the game of football, but in plenty of other aspects it’s a huge development that has made the game more exciting overall.

That development should help the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, too, when it comes to identifying and adding a receiver or two in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Speaking with reporters Monday from the AFC coaches breakfast at the NFL Owners Meetings in Orlando, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated that the specialization of the passing-game players and the rise in 7-on-7 structure all year long at the lower levels has helped create more ready-made players entering the NFL.

“It is not a mystery anymore. These kids are working on their skills over the course of a 12-month calendar. They’re traveling during the spring and summer, getting an exposure to other talented kids. They’re taking away the mystery component of their development,” Tomlin said, according to video via Steelers.com. “And I just think we’re seeing more ready-made guys in the passing game, whether it’s receivers, corners or quarterbacks for that matter. I just think that it’s been significant in terms of their development and readiness.”

Tomlin’s comments Monday built off comments he made to Steelers media on Sunday prior to the start of the meetings in Orlando.

In those comments, Tomlin highlighted those ready-made players in the passing game entering the NFL today, which makes for a higher floor and flattens the developmental curve, in a sense.

“I just think that receivers and those that cover them come probably a little bit more ready-made in today’s game than maybe in years past,” Tomlin said, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I think it’s the evolution of 7-on-7 football for high school kids. I just think their development, the skills relative to their positions, come with a higher floor.”

The Steelers have seen that higher floor right away based on investments in passing-game players in recent years, like wide receiver George Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in back-to-back years.

Though both were considered a bit raw and needing some development, once they saw the field they showed just how good they can be. That’s a testament to not only their skills overall, but the work they’ve put in throughout the years aiming to get better and better at football in their individual positions.

Now, entering the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers appear poised to strike at the two positions again.

Wide receiver remains a major need for the Steelers after trading Diontae Johnson. Though Pittsburgh has signed the likes of Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins recently, receiver remains a high priority. Tomlin stated that he doesn’t care about the body type at the position, he just wants a talented player. He’ll have a chance to get quite a talent at the position thanks to an exceptionally deep class.

Getting a player that is ready-made at receiver, corner — or both — will be huge for the Steelers as those are two positions of need and great importance ahead of the 2024 season. The 7-on-7 circuits can be pooh-poohed a bit because it’s just football in shorts and there’s not much physicality, but there’s a hidden development aspect in there, one that Tomlin sees.

He’s going to benefit from it again soon, too.