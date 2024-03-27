Three Members Of Steelers Organization Named Hall Of Fame ‘Awards Of Excellence’ Recipients

Past and present, three members of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization are being honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall released this year’s recipients of their “Awards Of Excellence” that recognize those “who have helped drive the accomplishments of their profession, individual NFL Clubs and the sport of pro football.”

Those three are former assistant coach Lionel Taylor, film director Bob McCartney, and former PR director Dan Edwards.

Bob McCartney, Lionel Taylor and Dan Edwards are 2024 recipients of the @ProFootballHOF ‘Awards of Excellence’. 📝: https://t.co/uoh13UNXLJ pic.twitter.com/7XqybIN0Wk — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 27, 2024

Taylor spent a decade playing football, most of his time coming with the Denver Broncos. After his career wrapped up with the Houston Oilers in the late 1960s, he transitioned into coaching. In 1970, he became the Steelers’ wide receivers coach. He served in that role through the 1976 season, winning two Super Bowls with Pittsburgh. Taylor was hired for the same role with the Los Angeles Rams in 1977 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 1980, becoming the first black coordinator in NFL history.

He would coach in the NFL until 1990 and spent a few years coaching in Europe’s World Football League with the London Monarchs. Taylor was later inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame.

McCartney remains a member of the organization, serving as the team’s director of facilities. He’s spent 51 years with the Steelers. According to the Hall, the first game he ever helped film was the 1972 playoff win over the Oakland Raiders, the Immaculate Reception game. But as he would tell Steelers.com in 2012, he ran out of film at the two-minute warning and missed capturing the play.

Here’s a look at the All-22 of the play. Though not shot by McCartney, it’s still a cool chance to revisit early coaches’ footage, especially of such an iconic moment.

All-22 view of the Immaculate Reception on the 50th Anniversary of it. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/FFLrYo1Y98 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 23, 2022

McCartney, a Pittsburgh native who attended South Hills Catholic High School, has worn many hats for the organization over the years, including working in the ticket office. His son, Rob, broke into the NFL as in intern with the Steelers’ player personnel department and is now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ director of player personnel.

Edwards worked for the Steelers from 1985 to 1994. He was then hired by the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995, working in their PR department through 2021. Throughout his career, he helped the NFL handle media needs during the Super Bowl while working to promote the game.

Other notable recipients include former defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, longtime Broncos trainer Steve Antonopulos, and former New York Jets equipment manager Bill Hampton Sr.

A reception and luncheon will take place on June 26-June 27 to honor each of the 15 individuals.