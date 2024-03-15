The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Trading QB Kenny Pickett In Real-Time, Free Agent Signings, Friday Pressers & More

Season 14, Episode 101 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, which really goes off the rails quickly halfway through it, Alex Kozora and I start by reviewing the introductory press conferences that were given by QB Russell Wilson, LB Patrick Queen and S DeShon Elliott earlier in the day. We cover the main talking points from each.

With Elliott being a new addition since our last show we discuss what all he brings to the Steelers and the role he’ll likely have in their defense.

Alex and I then recap the re-signings of three Steelers players, LS Christian Kuntz, S Miles Killebrew, and DT Montravius Adams. We briefly discuss what is known and not known about those contracts as well.

Alex and I then react to the Friday news of the Steelers trading QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles in real-time. We go over the tweets as they come regarding things known about that trade. It makes for an interesting show from that point forward.

We then wonder about the ways the Steelers will go about filling their quarterback room on the heels of them trading away Pickett.

Alex and I then go over some pre-draft visitor news in addition to the several pro day sightings related to the Steelers.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 48-minute episode.

