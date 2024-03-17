Season 14, Episode 102 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Sunday show, which was recorded very late on Saturday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to the news of the Pittsburgh Steelers acquiring QB Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears via a trade earlier in the day.

Alex and I discuss the compensation value that the Steelers had in trading for Fields and how the Bears effectively just had to give him away to him. We talk about how Fields’ trade value seemingly rotted away this offseason.

We go over the links the Steelers have to Fields dating back his draft year, what the tape says about him and his fit in the Pittsburgh quarterback room. We also discuss his contract situation and the fifth-year option decision the Steelers have on him these next several weeks.

After fully discussing Fields, Alex and I give more extended thoughts on the Steelers trading away QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles and how there have been more reports that have come out on everything related to him.

After discussing Pickett, Alex and I move forward to talk about new Steelers WR Van Jefferson, who reportedly has agreed to a one-year contract with the team since our last show. We talk about how he fits in with the Steelers and what his recent tape says about him as well.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 70-minute episode and we end things by answering one email that we received from a listener.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Trading For QB Justin Fields, Option Decision, WR Van Jefferson Signing & More

