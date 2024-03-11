The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing Russell Wilson, Expected Free Agent Moves, Alex’s Mock Draft Recap & More

Season 14, Episode 99 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the news of the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly agreeing to a one-year, $1.2 million contract with veteran QB Russell Wilson.

We look at the addition of Wilson from all angles and the expectation that he will be the team’s Week 1 starter in 2024. We also discuss what the pending Wilson signing means for QB Kenny Pickett moving forward. The Steelers bringing in Wilson also means that QB Mason Rudolph is unlikely to re-sign so we discuss that topic in addition to the team still needing to add two more quarterbacks to their roster this offseason. Will one of those come via a late draft pick?

How much better will the Steelers be in 2024 if Wilson is the team’s starter and can the team at least win a playoff game? What does Wilson need to do to make the Steelers offense more competitive? We discuss all of those things.

The Steelers released WR Allen Robinson II after our Friday show ended so we discuss that news along with the team re-signing DT Breiden Fehoko.

What will happen with Steelers WR Diontae Johnson in this next week? Will he be traded? Alex and I revisit that topic and discuss what it would take for the Steelers to deal Johnson at this point.

Alex released a new mock draft ahead of the NFL legal tampering period starting on Monday, so we go over his seven selections thoroughly.

How much cash will the Steelers spend in free agency this year? Alex and I go over my projection related to that topic. We also go over the positions the Steelers are likely to add via free agency this year and what the max value might be when it comes to the team’s top one or two signings in the coming weeks.

Alex and I also address the Steelers’ own unrestricted free agents and which ones are likely to be re-signed.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 101-minute episode and we end it by answering a few questions we received from listeners.

