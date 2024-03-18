The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Reworking Donte Jackson Contract, Mike Williams Visiting, Justin Fields Discussion & More

Season 14, Episode 103 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to the news regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers reworking the contract of new CB Donte Jackson after trading for him last week.

We go over the details of Jackson’s new contract and where that puts the Steelers as far as their 2024 salary cap situation goes.

The Steelers are reportedly set to bring in free agent WR Mike Williams later this week, so Alex and I discuss that news, the potential of him signing with the team, and his possible fit in Pittsburgh when it comes to the offense.

We move on to talk more about new Steelers QB Justin Fields and that includes his play to date, his upside, how he might be used as a backup to Russell Wilson and much more. We also discuss the possibility of the Steelers attempting to sign Fields to some sort of short contract extension at some point this offseason.

How did the Steelers fail former QB Kenny Pickett in his two seasons with the team? We attempt to answer that question on the heels of the Steelers trading Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 97-minute episode and we end things by answering several emails that we received from listeners.

