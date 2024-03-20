Season 14, Episode 104 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to the news regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers and their latest addition to the coaching staff, Anthony Midget.

Will the Steelers trade for San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk? Is such a trade plausible and should the Steelers consider such a trade? Alex and I have a lengthy conversation about Brandon Aiyuk, and we attempt to answer several of those questions and more. We go deep into what a potential trade for Aiyuk would look like.

We also go over the news that free agent WR Mike Williams has agreed to terms with the New York Jets on a one-year contract after visiting with them on Tuesday.

Forker Steelers QB Kenny Pickett recently held his introductory press conference with his new team, the Philadelphia Eagles, so Alex and I quickly go over that event.

The Steelers continue to make their annual pro day rounds in addition to scheduling pre-draft visitors, so Alex and I update what we know about those two topics since our last show.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 68-minute episode and we end things by answering several emails that we received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Possibly Trading For WR Brandon Aiyuk, Recent Coaching Hire, Pro Days & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9599208006

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 104 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n