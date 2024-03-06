The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Plausible Free Agent Targets, Jerome Baker Discussion, Contract History & More

Season 14, Episode 97 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I quickly go over the franchise and transition tags that have been placed on players around the NFL on the heels of the annual deadline passing on Tuesday.

Several players are now being cut around the NFL with the start of the new league now almost here and with that, Alex and I discuss a few players now on the street that the Pittsburgh Steelers might ultimately have some interest in signing. One of those players we discuss is former Miami Dolphins ILB Jerome Baker. We go over his health status, possible fit with the Steelers, and more. We also discuss former Seattle Seahawks S Jamal Adams in the same light.

Alex has now released his 2024 Steelers free agent wish lists ahead of the start of the new league year and so we go over the players he has listed on both of them. We also look at contract projections for several free agent players around the NFL as part of this long discussion.

With the start of free agency almost here, Alex and I look at the history of the Steelers over the course of the last 10 years when it comes to them signing URFA types during the main period, which ends the first Monday after the annual draft is held. We discuss how many free agents the Steelers might sign this offseason and if any will set a new APY record.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 91-minute episode and we end it by answering several questions that we received from listeners of the show.

