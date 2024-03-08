The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Interest In Russell Wilson, Patrick Peterson Release, NFL Combine Roundtable & More

Season 14, Episode 98 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and their interest in QB Russell Wilson, who is reportedly headed to visit with the team on Friday.

We attack the Wilson topic from every angle possible. We also discuss if Wilson is the best possible outside quarterback addition the Steelers could possibly make this offseason and how competitive the team might be if he ultimately signs.

After discussing the Wilson news thoroughly, Alex and I then discuss the reported release of veteran CB Patrick Peterson on Friday. That news broke midway through the show, so we recap the salary cap space gained by his release and the impact it has on the cornerback room. Additionally, we discuss the Steelers releasing S Keanu Neal on Thursday and the impact of that move from several angles.

Several former Steelers released by the team this offseason have now signed with new teams, so Alex and I recap that news when it comes to QB Mitch Trubisky and OT Chukwuma Okorafor.

With the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine now behind us, Alex and I have the three site contributors that were at the event covering it, Jonathan Heitritter, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark, all on the Friday show for a roundtable recap discussion of the event. We discuss several players with them during roughly an hour-long discussion. We make sure to cover all of the position groups as well.

If not already doing so, please make sure to follow Jonathan, Joe and Ross on Twitter and thank them for their contributions.

Late in this show, Alex and I discuss the cash spending the Steelers had in 2023 and we also quickly go over the annual mock offseason exercise that Alex conducted that is now on the site as of Friday morning.

While several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 126-minute episode, we unfortunately failed to get to answering any questions that we received from listeners of the show due to time constraints.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Interest In Russell Wilson, Patrick Peterson Release, NFL Combine Roundtable & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8222695396

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 98 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n