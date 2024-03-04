The Reasons For Thinking The Steelers Won’t (And Will) Trade Diontae Johnson

As if the rumor mill wasn’t hot enough, a Sunday evening report from Tony Pauline suggested that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be open to trading WR Diontae Johnson. Pauline made it clear the Steelers weren’t shopping him but for the magical three words – the right price – a deal could be had.

Will it happen? Throughout the offseason, Dave Bryan and I have strongly downplayed the idea. But with that report and some of the other moves made by the team, there’s at least a foundation to discuss. And still, there are plenty of reasons to believe Johnson is staying exactly where he is for 2024.

Reasons To Think Diontae Johnson Won’t Be Traded

1. There’s Little Depth

Trading Johnson immediately creates a massive hole on the Steelers’ roster. Pittsburgh has its starters set with Johnson and Pickens but little behind them. Allen Robinson II is an aging possession receiver who needs his contract severely reworked to have a chance to stay. Calvin Austin III disappeared from the offense once Johnson returned healthy and there’s no promising reserve player waiting in the wings.

Unless Pittsburgh got back a serious haul for Johnson, it would be difficult to replace him with top-end talent. At least, without ignoring another hole on the roster. Which would hamper an offense that doesn’t need subtractions but additions in a make-or-break year for Kenny Pickett.

2. Rolling Dice On Rookie

If Johnson was dealt, then it becomes almost a guarantee the Steelers use a top pick, probably in the first or second round, on a receiver. And it’s a talented class. But you are counting on that rookie to not only be a great player but quickly become one. And there’s a roll of the dice there as opposed to a known talent like Johnson.

3. Roster Bonus Deadline Creates Time Constraint

As Dave Bryan has pointed out, if the Steelers want to trade Johnson, the clock is ticking. He’s due a $3 million roster bonus on March 16, just days after the new league year begins. Pittsburgh isn’t going to want to pick up that bonus only to deal Johnson away. So there’s a constraint to get this deal done, and if the Steelers want just compensation, that will be leverage against them.

4. Hard To Get Value In Strong Draft Class + Tee Higgins + Extension Needed

While the headline of Pauline’s report is the Steelers being open to trading Johnson, the meat of it is a deal “for the right price.” Which means not giving him away and getting strong compensation. That could be hard to do. Johnson is entering the final year of his deal, it’s a ridiculously good receiver class, and if a team wants to target a wideout, the Bengals’ Tee Higgins is a better place to start.

Trading quality capital for Johnson likely means the acquiring team extends him, likely this summer. Or else it falls into the same trap the Chicago Bears did with Chase Claypool. Making the cost to acquire him steep. More importantly, this receiver class is viewed as historically good with potentially a dozen drafted in the top 50. Why invest so much into Johnson when you can draft a rookie?

And for teams that do want to go the way of a vet, Tee Higgins might draw their attention first. Franchise-tagged by the Bengals, there are rumors about a tag-and-trade scenario, which would not necessarily require first-round picks the way the franchise tag functions from an offer-sheet perspective. There are other big-name free agent receivers about to hit the market, too, in Mike Evans (Update: Nevermind!), for teams to go after. All of that makes it hard to get ideal compensation for Johnson.

Reasons To Think Diontae Johnson Will Be Traded

1. He Might Not Fit The Offensive Ideals

While a talented player, there are questions about scheme fit. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith needs his receivers to play with top effort and block in the running game. In Atlanta, he flat out said those who don’t buy in won’t stick around.

Smith’s offense doesn’t require every receiver to look like a power forward, though they usually are centered on one (A.J. Brown in Tennessee, Drake London in Atlanta) but all his receivers must be tenacious and physical. New WR Coach Zach Azzanni shares that philosophy. If they don’t think Johnson can be that guy routinely, I understand the desire to think about moving on.

2. Interest In Big-Name Receivers

One of the most notable takeaways of the Combine was the Steelers’ interest in many of the class’s top receivers. Several first rounders, including Washington’s Rome Odunze, who is almost guaranteed to become a top-15 selection and likely higher. It’s a sign Pittsburgh wants to take a big swing at the position and in a scenario where Johnson is dealt, that pick becomes his replacement.

3. Potential Unhappiness With Kenny Pickett

Johnson has been in Mason Rudolph’s corner. The two played together extensively in 2019 after Ben Roethlisberger got hurt and Rudolph proved he could move the offense during the 2023 home stretch. Pittsburgh is publicly backing Kenny Pickett while viewing Rudolph as competition to him. If the Steelers are concerned about dissent in the locker room should Pickett become the starter again (even Cam Heyward has weighed in about it), then they may look to weigh their trade options.

4. Last Year Of Contract

Though GM Omar Khan hinted at contract talks, Johnson is slated to enter the final year of his deal. If an extension isn’t struck, he’s heading for free agency after the year. Sure, Pittsburgh would get compensatory value for him but that wouldn’t apply until the 2026 NFL Draft and could be cancelled out by free agent acquisitions the Steelers make next offseason. They’ve been spending more in free agency than before. If Pittsburgh feels comfortable with a Plan B without Johnson for 2024, it could listen to offers.

Final Thoughts

While Pauline’s report is interesting, even it cautions that no deal is imminent. Only that Pittsburgh would trade Johnson under ideal circumstances. Given all the evidence above, it’s unlikely Khan and company would get what they’re looking for. I think Johnson is a Steeler and plays out the 2024 season in Pittsburgh. Whether or not he receives an extension is an open question. I’m less sure of that but still believe he won’t be extended this summer.