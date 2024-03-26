Steelers To Host NFL Draft Party Next Month

Soon enough, the NFL draft will hopefully come to Pittsburgh. Until then, the city will hold its own personal party. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced in a Tuesday press release they will host a draft party during next month’s 2024 NFL Draft. Taking place on Day 3 of the event on April 27, the party will start at noon and run until 5 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium.

Join us at @AcrisureStadium on Saturday, April 27 for the 2024 #SteelersDraft Party! Explore the locker rooms, participate in on-field activities, meet #Steelers Legends, and more. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 26, 2024

“The Draft Party will be highlighted by Q&As with current and former Steelers, the chance to win autographed Steelers prizes, locker room tours, fun on-field activities, and more,” the press release read in part. “Fans will have the opportunity to hear from the Steelers’ 2024 Draft Picks in a hosted Q&A session.”

The draft will also be broadcast on the Jumbotron throughout the party, which should cover the bulk of the day though perhaps ends before the Steelers make their final selection of the draft. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children.

This will be GM Omar Khan’s second draft in that role with the hopes of replicating the success the 2023 group enjoyed. Pittsburgh got immediate contributions from its first five picks in OT Broderick Jones, CB Joey Porter Jr., DT Keeanu Benton, TE Darnell Washington, and OLB Nick Herbig.

Jones spent the second half of the season as the team’s starting right tackle, boosting the Steelers’ running game. Porter quickly emerged as the team’s No. 1 corner tasked with shadowing top opposing wideouts, Benton was impactful along the interior, Washington logged plenty of snaps as a big blocker, and Herbig made splash plays despite limited playing time.

Given the Steelers’ current roster needs, they’ll count on the top of their incoming rookie class to have similar production. The draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday night before Rounds 2 and 3 are held Friday. The rest of the draft will take place on Saturday, beginning at noon and usually wrapping up around 7 PM/EST. Barring a trade, Pittsburgh’s first selection will be at No. 20. Here’s a list of the Steelers’ draft picks.

No. 20 – First Round

No. 51 – Second Round

No. 84 – Third Round

No. 98 – Third Round

No. 119 – Fourth Round

No. 178 – Sixth Round

No. 195 – Sixth Round

Earlier this year, Pittsburgh officially submitted a bid to host the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft. The NFL should announce who will host the ’26 edition either during the draft or sometime in May. Pittsburgh has never hosted the event since the NFL began rotating its location in 2015. This year’s draft will be take place in Detroit while the 2025 version will be hosted by Green Bay.