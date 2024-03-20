‘Steelers Struck Gold:’ Brian Baldinger Loves Team’s QB Moves

Brian Baldinger isn’t sure how the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation will shake out. While that level of uncertainty might bring anxiety to most teams, the Steelers are in a far better spot than how they ended 2023. That’s Baldinger’s evaluation of the team’s quarterback situation, praising the team for acquiring Russell Wilson and Justin Fields on the cheap.

“They’ve got Justin Fields and Russell Wilson for a sixth round pick, Justin Fields’ contract, and pay Russell Wilson a million dollars,” Baldinger said on the In The Huddle podcast. “For less than $5 million, you’ve got Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and whatever combination it’s going to be. Whatever Arthur Smith, Mike Tomlin wants to do, they can do. They’ve got flexibility, they’ve got a future quarterback in the fold. I think the Steelers struck gold with both. I think both will be motivated.”

In the course of one week, Pittsburgh’s quarterback room was turned over. Mason Rudolph signed with the Tennessee Titans. Russell Wilson signed with the Steelers one a one-year deal. Kenny Pickett was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles. And Justin Fields was acquired from the Chicago Bears.

Pittsburgh went from the possibility of having a Pickett versus Rudolph camp battle to a top-two of Wilson and Fields. While Wilson is expected to be the team’s clear starter, Fields has the talent to push him with a strong summer showing. No matter how it’s sliced, the Steelers improved at the most important position in sports.

“I feel like the Steelers are in better hands now than they were at the end of the season with Mason Rudolph as the quarterback.”

Upgrades here could pull Pittsburgh out of the basement in passing offense. Over the past two years, the Steelers rank last in touchdown passes (25), are 27th in passing yards (6,574), and 26th in QB rating (81.5). Still built around the running game, the offense could finally have a complementary passing attack.

“I think they’re better at that position than at any point a year ago.”

Even if Pittsburgh doesn’t get it right with either player, they can wipe their hands clean and try again in 2025. Assuming they decline Fields’ fifth-year option, the Steelers will have nothing invested in either quarterback beyond this season. If things go well, the Steelers will have a decision to make, one that will require a financial commitment, but that’ll be a good problem for Pittsburgh to work through.