Steelers Named Best Fit For WR Tyler Boyd

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a wide receiver. Tyler Boyd wants to finish his career in his hometown. On paper, it’s a perfect match. That’s how NFL.com’s Nick Shook views the pairing, calling Boyd and the Steelers the best fits for each other in a free agency matchmaking article Wednesday afternoon.

“There are teams with needs at the position – including the division-rival Steelers, who seemed sure to sign Boyd after jettisoning Diontae Johnson, but might wait him out to see if the price drops,” Shook writes. “The fit makes plenty of sense: Boyd knows the AFC North and will run routes for an experienced quarterback in Russell Wilson, who should come to appreciate him pretty quickly.”

The Steelers have gotten better at quarterback and linebacker this offseason. But they’ve gotten worse at wide receiver, dealing away Johnson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. While George Pickens improved in his second year and ended the season on a high note, there’s little else in the room alongside him. Even under new OC Arthur Smith, who likes using tight ends and fullbacks as much as any coordinator in football, the Steelers need another starting-caliber wideout for Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields to target.

Can Boyd be that guy? While Shook sees it as a logical fit, there are concerns. Boyd is about to turn 30 and coming off his least productive year since 2017, finishing 2023 with 67 receptions for 667 yards and two touchdowns. Playing without Joe Burrow for the final stretch had an impact on his production but Boyd would be a slot receiver in a Smith-led offense that doesn’t deploy many three-receiver sets. Pittsburgh may be better off targeting a true outside receiver. The NFL draft is full of them while rumors over San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk swirl.

There’s also the issue of price. The sticking point between the two sides appears to be money. For Boyd, this could be his last bite at getting a solid contract. For Pittsburgh, it’s not looking to overspend on a player who may be on the field only half the time, if that.

Though the Steelers added Van Jefferson, there’s nothing precluding them from adding another name. The receiver room will get fuller over the next five weeks. The only question is if it’ll come through free agency, the draft, or both. And if Boyd will be part of that mix.