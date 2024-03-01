Steelers LB Andy Russell Dead At 82

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Andy Russell has died. He was 82. WTAE reported the news Friday morning.

Russell, a two-time Super Bowl champion and one of the few holdovers as Chuck Noll inherited the team in 1969, helped make up the Steel Curtain during their first pair of Super Bowl runs.

A 16th round pick out of Missouri, Russell proved he was good enough to be part of Noll’s new-look team. Most players on roster when Noll was hired were quickly shown the door, the roster rebuilt to get rid of a losing culture and years of disappointing results. But Russell was a bright spot who proved his staying power, bridging the gap from lovable losers to world champions.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, he started in 162 games, his playing career spanning 1963 to 1976. He missed the 1964-1965 seasons due to military service. Russell played alongside Jack Lambert and Jack Ham, making up an incredible linebacker trio. For his career, Russell picked off 18 passes and unofficially, according to Pro Football Reference, recorded 38 sacks. He made his first Pro Bowl in 1968, one year before Noll’s arrival, and earned league-wide recognition despite the Steelers poor 2-11-1 record under head coach Bill Austin.

Over the years, Andy Russell’s teammates made the case for him to make the Hall of Fame, one of the few front seven members of the Steel Curtain not to be inducted into Canton. In November of 2022, shortly before his own death, RB Franco Harris said Russell belonged.

And in 2018, Joe Greene also stated the case for Russell.

“We talk about him as being the third guy (as a linebacker), but he’s really the first,” he said in June of that year. “Andy Russell was there when we were the Steelers … you know, the team that everybody could beat. Andy suffered through some terrible years.”

Russell was inducted into the Steelers’ Hall of Honor in 2017.

According to WTAE, funeral arraignments have yet to be made for Russell.

Developing story.