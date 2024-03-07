Steelers Director Of Player Scouting Mark Sadowski At Purdue Pro Day

Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Player Scouting Mark Sadowski is in attendance at Purdue’s Pro Day today. The official Purdue Football Twitter account posted a picture with Sadowski in the background.

Pro Day is underway! pic.twitter.com/vCjs3P3fBe — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) March 7, 2024

The top prospect out of Purdue this season is RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Tracy is a converted wide receiver who switched to running back and ran for 716 yards and eight touchdowns last season. The Steelers had an informal meeting with Tracy at the Combine, and Tracy was also a participant in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Purdue has 10 total players working out at their Pro Day, including punter Jack Ansell. The Boilermakers also have three offensive linemen in Ben Farrell, Daniel Johnson and Preston Nichols working out, so there’s plenty of names for Pittsburgh to watch. But Tracy is the only Purdue player who has a good chance to get selected in the draft, and while running back isn’t much of a need for the Steelers, Tracy’s background as a receiver makes him an intriguing prospect to monitor.

Pittsburgh had scout Casey Weidl at Indiana’s Pro Day on Tuesday while Sadowski also attended Northwestern’s Pro Day yesterday. As always, the Steelers are active on the Pro Day trail, and Oregon’s Pro Day next week will be one to watch. With prospects like C Jackson Powers-Johnson, QB Bo Nix, WR Troy Franklin and CB Khyree Jackson, it wouldn’t be a surprise for Pittsburgh to have a contingent there despite it being out west. It could be the first time we see Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin at a Pro Day this season.

Getting an in-person scouting look at Pro Days helps the Steelers get to know the player and the person and gather as much information on a prospect as possible for the draft and also down the line for free agency. While the Steelers might not end up taking or signing any UDFAs from the Purdue Pro Day, they’ll have an assessment of guys if the opportunity arises at some point.

Be sure to keep up with our Pro Day Tracker to see who the Steelers are sending to workouts around the country.