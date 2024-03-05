Steelers Scout In Attendance For Indiana Pro Day

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine ended just one day ago, but the Pro Day circuit has already started.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ scouting staff has hit the road, too, checking out the Indiana University Pro Day Tuesday.

Falcons scout Ryan Doyal is in attendance at Indiana’s pro day today. Other teams here include the Broncos, Dolphins, Rams, Colts, Steelers, Bengals and Ravens, among several others. LB Aaron Casey and DE Andre Carter the top draws here for #iufb. pic.twitter.com/XvnUxQi40W — Daniel Flick (@ByDanielFlick) March 5, 2024

According to a tweet from Indiana reporter Daniel Flick, the Steelers were one of at least eight teams in attendance at Tuesday’s Hoosiers Pro Day.

The Hoosiers’ Pro Day featured the likes of linebacker Aaron Casey, defensive lineman Andre Carter, defensive back Noah Pierre, long snapper Sean Wracher, running back Christian Turner, wide receiver DeQuece Carter, and running back Josh Henderson.

In a set of photos posted on Indiana’s official football Twitter page, Steelers Scouting Coordinator Casey Weidl was in attendance representing the Steelers at the Hoosiers’ Pro Day.

Casey Weidl joined the Steelers in July 2022 after his older brother, Andy, the assistant GM of the Steelers, was hired away from the Philadelphia Eagles.

At the Indiana Pro Day, Aaron Casey and Andre Carter are the top prospects to be familiar with. Carter transferred to Indiana for the 2023 season after four years as a starter at Western Michigan. He was a second-team All-MAC selection in 2022 and then earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors this past season for the Hoosiers.

Carter started 12 games at defensive end, recording 27 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Aaron Casey was one of the top linebackers in the Big Ten. He became the 12th linebacker in Indiana history to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors and was voted a team captain prior to the start of the 2023 season. He recorded 109 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks last season, finishing third nationally in tackles for loss. Casey competed at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas.

At the Combine, Casey checked in at 6007, 231 pounds with 32 3/4″ arms, clocked a 4.75 40-yard dash and a 1.59 10-yard split. He had a 30-inch vertical and 16 reps on the bench.