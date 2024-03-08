Steelers 2024 Salary Cap Update – Friday Evening – March 8

Even more news related to the Pittsburgh Steelers to pass along on this busy Friday as the team is reportedly releasing WR Allen Robinson II. Robinson played just one season for the Steelers after being acquired last offseason from the Los Angeles Rams via a trade. With Robinson now headed out the door, let’s push out another salary cap update for the Steelers on this Friday evening.

Robinson was scheduled to earn $10 million in 2024 and that’s how much salary cap space the Steelers will clear by releasing him, prior to top 51 roster displacement taking place. A $795,000 salary should displace Robinson, so that means the wide receiver’s release will effectively create $9.205 million in 2024 salary cap space for the Steelers.

Robinson’s contract termination will come with a 2024 dead money charge of $1.9175 million. This now means the Steelers have a total of $14,842,133 in dead money on the books for 2024.

In real time, the Steelers are now $25,600,846 under the cap when it comes to their Rule of 51 amount. The team, however, has several expenses that it must budget for when it comes to the remainder of the offseason. Those estimated forthcoming charges the team must budget for are itemized in the table below.

Are the Steelers now done with all of their cuts prior to next week’s start of the 2024 NFL league year? It’s possible, but as always, we can’t guarantee that is the case. That said, $25 million in available salary cap space for the start of the new league year is quite a total.

As mentioned several times in previous salary cap-related posts on this site, the Steelers could extend the contract of DT Cameron Heyward at some point during the offseason in order to lower his 2024 salary cap charge of $22,406,250. Additionally, the Steelers have the ability to free up even more 2024 salary cap space this offseason by restructuring the contract of OLB Alex Highsmith should they deem such a route necessary.

The Steelers have already made several roster adjustments this offseason with most of those being contract terminations. OT Chukwuma Okorafor, QB Mitch Trubisky, OC Mason Cole, P Pressley Harvin III, S Keanu Neal, and CB Patrick Peterson have all had their contracts terminated so far this offseason in addition to Robinson. Neal Peterson and Robinson all had their contract terminated since Thursday.