Sean Payton Sees Steelers Starting Job As ‘Good Opportunity’ For Russell Wilson

Things didn’t end well in Denver between head coach Sean Payton and veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, that much is certain. But despite things ending poorly, Payton still sees Wilson landing in Pittsburgh under head coach Mike Tomlin as a “good opportunity” for the future Hall of Fame quarterback at this stage in his career.

Speaking to reporters Monday from the AFC coaches breakfast at the NFL Owners Meetings in Orlando, Payton stated that Pittsburgh is a good spot for Wilson because the Steelers are a playoff team and give him a good chance to grab a starting job.

“It’s a good opportunity for Russ,” Payton said, according to a tweet from The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo. “First off, they’re a playoff team, a team that wanted to make a change at quarterback, and I think that certainly he has a chance to be a starter.”

Wilson has more than a chance to be a starter in Pittsburgh. He is the starter, period.

Tomlin and the Steelers can talk all offseason about a competition and loving what backup quarterback Justin Fields now brings to the table following his trade from the Chicago Bears. But Wilson was signed to be the starter in Pittsburgh and give the Steelers the best chance to make a run at a Super Bowl in 2024.

Though Wilson might not be the player he was during his heyday in Seattle as one of the best quarterbacks in football, he still is a NFL good quarterback. He showed that last season in Denver, throwing for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

His mobility has diminished a bit, but he’s still a quarterback with good accuracy and still throws an elite-level deep ball.

Things might not have gone well in Denver — and let’s be honest: it wasn’t a good fit with Payton and Wilson from the jump — but that shouldn’t diminish Wilson and the opportunity in front of him in Pittsburgh. If he plays well and the Steelers are as good as they believe internally, Wilson will get the last laugh in the situation while it appears the Broncos are going back to square one at the quarterback position.