Ryan Leaf: Steelers ‘Immediately’ Become Super Bowl Contenders With Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly signing QB Russell Wilson, and the hope is that Wilson can elevate this team to the next level. Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, but former NFL quarterback and current analyst (and Steelers fan) Ryan Leaf thinks that Wilson can elevate the Steelers to Super Bowl contention.

“You may be in the best possible place you can be to make a real run this year. With the defense that they have, a veteran, Super Bowl champion quarterback in an Arthur Smith offense, I mean, I loved this possibility when I heard about it, as a Steelers fan loved it even more, and now as it’s finally going to be done. I think if you’re a Steelers fan out there, you immediately become a team that’s in contention for a Super Bowl bid,” Leaf said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

The Steelers still managed to go 10-7 with subpar quarterback play for much of the 2023 season, and Wilson had solid numbers last season, throwing for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. With Kenny Pickett ending the season injured and replaced by Mason Rudolph, the Steelers wanted to bring in competition for him, and Wilson is the guy they will bring in. Except, Wilson likely isn’t going to compete, and he’s more than likely going to be Pittsburgh’s starter in 2024. It’s a decision that could spell the end of Pickett’s Steelers career, and it’s certainly a risk for the future, but the risk is going to be worth it if Wilson can elevate the Steelers to a Super Bowl level. Given the $1.2 million contract Wilson is expected to sign, it’s not a financial risk as much as it’s a risk of whether Wilson can play like a top quarterback.

The AFC is brutal, and the AFC North in particular is a grind. But Wilson should be an upgrade over what Pickett gave the Steelers in 2023. The question becomes if he’s enough of an upgrade to get the Steelers over the hump in a conference that also includes the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, and if he can help the Steelers get to the point where they’re a real threat and actually have some playoff success. The Steelers haven’t won a meaningful game in the postseason in nearly a decade, and signing Wilson is a win-now move to try to put Pittsburgh over the edge.

We’ll see if he can do it. Despite his good numbers in 2023, Wilson didn’t utilize the middle of the field and has been sacked over 100 times the last two seasons. Granted, he has better weapons in Pittsburgh and a better offensive line, and the Steelers will likely continue to add around him. But it’s far from a sure thing that Pittsburgh will become legitimate contenders under Wilson, and there’s still the possibility the move just doesn’t work out. It’s going to be an interesting offseason and a very interesting OTA sand training camp period with Wilson now in the fold and presumably the Day 1 starter, even under the guise of competition.