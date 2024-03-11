Does Russell Wilson Spell End Of Kenny Pickett Era For Steelers?

Does Russell Wilson spell the end for the Kenny Picket era for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

QB Russell Wilson intends to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the start of the new league year, according to reports. What does that move mean for Kenny Pickett? The third-year veteran lost his starting spot to Mason Rudolph while injured at the end of last season. Now the Steelers are adding a future Hall of Famer to “challenge” him—but will it be much of a challenge?

The Steelers likely frame Wilson’s signing as adding to the quarterback room and creating competition. I expect most decline to take their words at face value, instead assuming Wilson is the starter. Though the Denver Broncos released him, he has no incentive to agree to a deal now without assurances.

For the sake of argument, I’m assuming Wilson is the Steelers’ starting quarterback in 2024. But what happens after that? They could re-sign Wilson, if he plays well, but that will be expensive. Pickett is under contract through the 2025 season, so he could in theory return to the lineup next year.

Still, bringing in a 188-game starter who isn’t clearly transitioning into a backup phase is a horrible sign. Speaking pragmatically, is this effectively the end of the Kenny Pickett era in Pittsburgh? He started 24 games and figures to ride the bench for at least the next 17, barring injury.

If he doesn’t start this year and he expects to have a future on the other side, he must show great mental resilience. In that regard, he can take cues from his likely soon-to-be-former teammate, Mason Rudolph, who faced not dissimilar frustrations.

Even a week ago those “in the know” all seemed convinced the Steelers intended to ride with Pickett and Rudolph. Perhaps at that point they didn’t seriously consider Wilson as a realistic option. But then they met with him when the Broncos gave him permission, and in two days he’ll sign a contract.

Few remain confident that Pickett possesses “franchise” material, but relatively, this marks an early dismissal. He is 14-10 as a starter, 14-7 in games in which he played the majority of snaps. Despite his flaws, they won with him in the lineup. But perhaps they don’t think they can win it all, and they’re choosing to move on to other options. Any future developments into a championship-caliber quarterback are a bonus.

The Steelers’ 2023 season has been put out of its misery, ending as so many have before in recent years: a disappointing, blowout playoff loss. The only change-up lately is when they miss the playoffs altogether. But with the Buffalo Bills stamping them out in the Wildcard Round, they have another long offseason ahead.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Is Kenny Pickett the guy? Will he get another season’s reprieve without a serious challenge? How will the team address the depth chart? Do they re-sign Mason Rudolph, one of few significant unrestricted free agents?

The Steelers are swirling with more questions this offseason than usual, frankly, though the major free agent list is less substantial than usual. It’s just a matter of…what happens next? Where do they go from here? How do they find the way forward?