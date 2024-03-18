Riddick: There Should Be No Guarantees With Russell Wilson, Justin Fields Competition

While generating a lot of buzz, the addition of Justin Fields on Saturday evening doesn’t appear to have changed the competition dynamic at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Reports indicate that both Fields and Russell Wilson were notified at the time of the trade that Wilson is the starter and Fields is the backup.

Don’t be so sure that things will remain that way throughout the course of the season. Wilson makes the most sense for the win-now mentality the Steelers are in with aging defensive stars but given the 10-year age difference between the two quarterbacks, it is in the Steelers’ best interest to try to make Fields work in the long run.

Former NFL executive and current ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick appeared on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday and stated a case for Fields to be given a true shot in competition.

“I don’t think you trade for Justin in order for him to just sit on the bench and don’t have any kind of developmental plan for him at all,” Riddick said in a clip of The Rich Eisen Show posted on X.

“If I’m Omar Khan, if I’m talking to Mike Tomlin…I’m not guaranteeing him anything,” Riddick said. “I’m not guaranteeing anybody anything. Other than, you know what? For the sake of having a depth chart, we’re gonna line up Russ, you’re gonna be the starter, Justin, you’re gonna be the backup, but we’re gonna let you guys go for it now.”

Both quarterbacks are basically on a one-year deal in Pittsburgh assuming Fields’ fifth-year option of $25,664,000 is not exercised by May 2, which seems likely. Reports have indicated that Wilson and the Steelers have a mutual interest of working out an extension beyond Year 1 next offseason, but so many things could happen between now and then to change the dynamic.

The two quarterbacks are at entirely different points in their careers. Wilson has a track record of success, but is closer to the end of his career than at the beginning while Fields is still an ascending talent who isn’t even through his rookie contract.

“This guy’s a former first-round pick who we have seen subjectively progress and start to make strides in his development, to the point where I think from a pure quarterbacking standpoint, his ceiling is much higher than Russell’s at this point in time,” Riddick said. “At this point in time, given what I’ve seen Justin overcome and what I’ve seen Russ do in the past and what I’ve seen him do recently, this right now is a competition.”

The alternative to it not being a competition is Wilson starting the entire season and then reaching a crossroads next March in free agency. At that point, the Steelers would need to make a decision. If they pay Wilson big money to continue to be the starter, it is hard to envision Fields wanting to sign to a lesser contract to back up Wilson for multiple seasons waiting for his chance to become the starter. But if they decide to move forward with Fields, they would be taking a leap of faith. Barring injury to Wilson, the Steelers wouldn’t have much information to go off to project Fields as the guy moving into the future.

A true competition does seem like the best path forward to balance the short- and long-term goals of the team.