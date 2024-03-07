Rich Eisen Believes If Signed, Russell Wilson Will Truly Compete Against Kenny Pickett

On paper, it looks like QB Russell Wilson signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers would make him the team’s slam dunk starter. A highly experienced and successful veteran with a Super Bowl ring who hasn’t been a backup essentially his entire career sans how his Denver Broncos saga wrapped up. But Rich Eisen believes should Wilson come to town, there’s no guarantee he’ll start. Instead, there would be an earnest and sincere camp battle alongside Kenny Pickett.

Reacting to the news of Wilson soon meeting with the Steelers, Eisen thinks Pittsburgh’s faith in Pickett hasn’t wavered.

“They like Kenny Pickett,” Eisen said. “And if they do start Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson is going to be holding the clipboard. Or even worse, cut. Because it’s not going to cost them anything to cut them. And they like Kenny Pickett. I’m just going to keep warning everybody.”

Eisen’s comment on Wilson being cheap to cut refers to the offset language in his contract with Denver. The Broncos are on the hook for his 2024 salary, leading many to speculate Wilson will sign for the vet minimum of $1.2 million. That includes former NFL agent Joel Corry.

The situation is set up for Russell Wilson to sign a one year deal for his $1.21M league minimum salary because his $39M salary guarantee from the Broncos has an offset. https://t.co/s9QBiwn6iC — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) March 7, 2024

Wilson’s inexpensive price tag is likely one reason why the Steelers are reportedly showing interest. And why Eisen believes Wilson isn’t etched to become the team’s starter if he ends up in Pittsburgh. Still, given Wilson’s career and the nine-time Pro Bowler arguably still the better quarterback than Pickett, it’s difficult to see the team not giving him the Week 1 nod. If he falters, the team could make a change, but Pittsburgh’s calculation is to find better quarterback play to win now before Cam Heyward retires and an aging defense gets older.

Eisen was asked if Wilson could play the role of mentor for a year, helping Pickett learn from the bench.

“Sit him? No. You need to know what he is,” Eisen said. “After this year, entering Year 4, you’ve got a decision about picking up Year 5. And last year was kind of a lost year. Sitting him for Russ? If they bring in Russ, there’s going to be a competition between Kenny and Russell Wilson. And they might even add a third.”

A fair point. The only way to evaluate Pickett is to play him. Which makes the news of Wilson’s interest surprising with many assuming he’d start. But Pittsburgh could still frame it as an open competition and if Wilson truly signs for cheap, the Steelers won’t have barriers if they want to pull the plug.