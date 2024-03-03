Report: Steelers Schedule Pre-Draft Visit With Washington RB Dillon Johnson

We know the first of 30 pre-draft visits the Pittsburgh Steelers have scheduled ahead of April’s draft. According to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, the Steelers have a visit set with Washington RB Dillon Johnson.

Washington RB Dillon Johnson has Top 30 visits scheduled with the Steelers, Cardinals and Vikings, a source said. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 3, 2024

Johnson finished out his final college season at Washington after spending the first three with Mississippi State. In 2023, he led the Huskies with 233 carries for 1,195 yards and 11 rushing scores as part of a potent offense that will feature multiple draft picks.

While Johnson caught only 24 receptions in 2023, he showcased his passing chops at Mississippi State. In 2021, he caught 65 passes for the Bulldogs, following that up 48 receptions in 2022, used nearly as much out of the backfield as he was a runner.

Invited to this year’s Combine, Dillon Johnson weighed in at 5115, 217 pounds. His 40 time was a disappointing 4.68 while he jumped 31.5-inches in the vert and 9’9″ in the broad. It netted a low RAS figure.

Dillon Johnson is a RB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 4.13 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1025 out of 1745 RB from 1987 to 2024. Splits projectedhttps://t.co/xkflQrxUZJ pic.twitter.com/cY01b9CkvJ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

The Seattle Times Bob Condotta wrote about Johnson’s Combine experience, noting teams spent plenty of time checking him out medically, spending seven hours a the Combine’s medical facilities. Johnson suffered two ankle injuries late in the Huskies’ season. Also suffering a knee injury during the 2023 season, it’s perhaps one reason why he ran a slow time. He brings the size Pittsburgh typically gravitates towards, liking their backs to be tall and well over 200 pounds.

The Steelers have their top two backs locked in with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren but their third-string spot is wide open. Anthony McFarland never panned out and signed with the UFL. There is RB and KR Godwin Igwebuike but his roster spot shouldn’t be considered anything close to written in pen. The Steelers signed RB Aaron Shampkin to a Futures Deal following the season but overall, depth is light.

Look for a full scouting report on him before April’s draft.