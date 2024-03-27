Report: Steelers Hold Zoom Call With Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

The Pittsburgh Steelers might just draft all of Georgia’s prospects again. With a heavy presence at the Bulldogs’ Pro Day and strong interest in OT Amarius Mims, they’re doing their homework on the team’s receivers, too. While Ladd McConkey will be the higher draft pick, Pittsburgh recently held a Zoom call with fellow WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, The Draft Network’s Justin Melo reports.

Per Melo, Pittsburgh is just one of several teams Rosemy-Jacksaint’s held Zoom meetings with.

Rosemy-Jacksaint had his best year in 2023, notching 34 receptions for 535 yards (a 15.7-yard average) and four touchdowns, career-highs across the board. His career numbers are lower than the Steelers typically look for: just 74 receptions, barely 1,000 yards, and seven scores. But he’s known for his blocking, demeanor, and aggressive attitude.

That’s reflected in our Steelers Depot scouting report on Rosemy-Jacksaint. Ross McCorkle praised his play strength, good hands, and highly competitive blocking. On the negative end, light overall production and a lack of great long speed and separation ability could limit his upside. Ultimately, McCorkle viewed him as a mid-round prospect.

“Overall, Rosemy-Jacksaint is a high-effort player who does a lot of things well. He has sure hands, he blocks well, and he is physical while catching the ball. He doesn’t have top-end athleticism, and his production in college was low overall, albeit on a loaded Georgia offense. He projects as an impact special teamer, and though he didn’t play there much in college, he might project better in the slot, where he can get involved as a blocker closer to the line of scrimmage. The Steelers just released Allen Robinson II, who has a similar skill set. He isn’t as big, but he compares well to Robinson’s game.”

He did not work out at the NFL Combine but measured in at 6011, 195 pounds with 33-inch arms and 10-inch hands. According to Dawg Nation, MRJ jumped 35 inches in the vert and 9’11” in the broad. He did not run the 40 and won’t have a timed number in the pre-draft process.

According to the Mock Draft Database, he’s currently projected as a fifth-round selection. Pittsburgh’s likely to target receivers earlier than that, but double-dipping isn’t out of the question, though they don’t currently hold a fifth-rounder. They pick in the fourth round and again in the sixth with a pair of selections. In 2022, the Steelers drafted two Bulldogs: OT Broderick Jones and TE Darnell Washington.

