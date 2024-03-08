Ravens Sign DT Justin Madubuike To Four-Year Deal

Just days ago, the Baltimore Ravens placed the franchise tag on DT Justin Madubuike. Now, Adam Schefter is reporting on X that the two sides have reached an agreement on the terms of a four-year extension worth $98 million, including $75.5 million in guarantees and $53.5 million at signing.

They had previously been trying to work out a long-term deal prior to the franchise tag deadline, but weren’t able to agree. With the tag placed on him, it seems the two sides came to an agreement pretty quickly.

The Ravens issued a statement on their official X account following the announcement of the extension, calling him “one of the best defensive tackles in the entire NFL and a cornerstone on our defense,” via GM Eric DeCosta.

"Justin is one of the best defensive tackles in the entire NFL and a cornerstone on our defense." EDC on reaching a new deal with @JustinMadubuike!!!

They had until July 15th to work out a long-term deal, but wasted no time in securing their future together after a stellar 2023 season for Madubuike. Had he played under the franchise tag, it would have been a one-year $22,102,000 deal.

Madubuike had a career season after having a quiet first three years of his rookie contract. He had 56 total tackles, 38 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and a forced fumble as a part of the Ravens defense that was the best in the league in points per game allowed. In two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023, he had 7 total tackles, a half sack and 2 quarterback hits.

The Ravens have some notable pending free agents that are set to hit the open market next week including ILB Patrick Queen. They also lost several notable members of their front office and coaching staff including defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson to other jobs around the league. Extending Madubuike ensures that they have young building blocks at all levels of their defense alongside guys like S Kyle Hamilton and ILB Roquan Smith.