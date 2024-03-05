Ravens Place Franchise Tag On DT Justin Madubuike

With the franchise tag deadline just hours away, the Baltimore Ravens have placed the franchise tag on DT Justin Madubuike, the team announced on X.

We have placed the franchise tag on DT Justin Madubuike. pic.twitter.com/DMjgH2iT0M — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 5, 2024

The Ravens were attempting to work out a long-term deal with him but were unable to reach an agreement and fell back on the tag. Madubuike is now scheduled to come back as a member of the team on a one-year deal worth $22,102,000. The Ravens still have time to attempt to hash out a long-term contract but have the security of knowing Madubuike will be on the team next season.

The two parties will have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. If they fail to reach an agreement, Madubuike will play under the franchise tag amount with that full cap hit.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta issued a statement, posted by Tom Pelissero on X. Just last week at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, he stated this was the anticipated route the team would take.

The #Ravens officially placed the franchise tag on Pro Bowl DL Justin Madubuike. From Eric DeCosta: “We were unable to agree on a contract extension with Justin before the deadline and will use the franchise tag. Justin is a great player and person, and we will continue to… pic.twitter.com/jEeB5zg5i5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2024

Madubuike had a career season in 2023, with 56 total tackles, 38 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and a forced fumble. He was a key part of a Ravens defense that finished the year allowing the least points per game in the NFL.

In two games against the Steelers last season, Madubuike had seven total tackles, four solo tackles, a half sack, and two QB hits. The Ravens were forced into this situation with him and his contract because prior to the 2023 season, he hadn’t put up particularly gaudy statistics. He surpassed his career sack total last season alone on his way to being named to the Pro Bowl and the AP second-team All-Pro list.

The Steelers are not expected to use the franchise tag on any players this season with no big-name free agents set to hit the open market.