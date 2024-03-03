Report: OC Arthur Smith Had ‘Great’ Meeting With Kenny Pickett In Florida, Justin Fields Still On Team’s Radar

There’s no time for rumors and rumblings like the NFL Combine. The one event where the entire NFL gathers coaches, scouts, agents, and media, just ahead of free agency and the new league year. There’s no shortage of information coming out of Indianapolis this year and in a Combine recap by ESPN, there’s a couple of nuggets on the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, new OC Arthur Smith recently spent time with QB Kenny Pickett down in Florida. And despite the thought the Steelers want to rebuild Pickett, there’s still interest in Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields.

“I’m told new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith recently spent time with Pickett in South Florida and that the two had a “great” meeting. The sentiment among many here in Indy — including some with the team — was that Pickett could get another chance after a disastrous 2023 season due in part to the offense’s overall struggles under then-OC Matt Canada. Smith should help maximize Pickett’s skill set.”

Smith was officially hired in early February, the team’s first external offensive coordinator hire since Todd Haley in 2012. Though Pittsburgh’s known OC search was a short list, just three names, Smith checked the right boxes. Experienced, success as a coordinator, while carrying a run-minded philosophy and proof of being able to turn a quarterback’s career around. In Tennessee, Ryan Tannehill went from a first-round bust in Miami to Pro Bowler and Comeback Player of the Year in 2019.

Aside from posting the hire to social media, we’ve yet to hear from Pickett since Arthur Smith was hired. But in speaking with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews, Smith said he was excited to work with him this year while the two build their relationship.

“There’s a trust that’s gotta be built daily and goes both ways,” Smith said last month. “I’ve gotta earn Kenny’s trust and vice versa as we build this offense, and all the things we wanna work on and we want him to work on, and take command of his offense.”

Fowler’s report also repeats what the Steelers have said publicly. A desire to create competition for Pickett, seemingly by re-signing QB Mason Rudolph. It’s unclear what kind of a market he will have.

Following Adam Schefter’s hinting of Pittsburgh’s potential interest in Fields, Fowler offers a brief note expecting the Steelers to be on the shortlist of interested teams.

“After asking around, I expect Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, and Minnesota to be on the radar.”

Fields-to-Atlanta has been a hot connection throughout the offseason. He’s from Georgia, and new Falcons’ head coach Raheem Morris recently noted their quarterback must represent not just the team but the city. But outside of one report from Tony Pauline, most other reporters believe Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is the Falcons’ top target. ESPN’s Dan Graziano indicates the same in the report.

“I have been told by multiple sources this week that signing Cousins — not trading for Justin Fields — is the Falcons’ top QB solution, assuming Cousins makes it to free agency.”

At the least, it seems like the Falcons won’t make a move for Fields until Cousins’ landing spot is determined. Though the Vikings want to re-sign him, it sounds like Cousins will test the free agency waters and not re-sign until the legal tampering period beginning Monday, March 11, at the earliest. If Atlanta can’t get Cousins, they could be in on Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield, though the Bucs would like to bring him back, too.

Fowler including Fields and the Vikings on the list of potentially interested teams in Fields is noteworthy. An NFC North trade between Minnesota and Chicago would make even more headlines. But if the Bears struggle to find fair compensation for Fields, trading him in the division to maximize his value might be their best move. Entertaining the idea will, if nothing else, help drive up his price tag.

The interesting thing about these reports is whether the Steelers want to give Pickett the chance or not. Trading for Fields eliminates that possibility. If he’s acquired, even for a third-round pick, the odds of him sitting behind Pickett to open the year are incredibly low. Giving Pickett the chance under a new OC and trading for Fields aren’t compatible. The Steelers must pick one lane or the other.

Ultimately, as Dave Bryan mentioned yesterday, the best outcome will be a quick decision on Fields, Cousins, and the rest sooner rather than later. Ending the speculation and focusing on what actually happens can’t come soon enough.